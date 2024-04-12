Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUBD. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,945,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,399,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,322,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 616.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 115,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 388.5% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 108,203 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $21.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

