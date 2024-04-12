Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.40 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $520.62 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $512.80 and its 200-day moving average is $475.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.