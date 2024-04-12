Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 811.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $212.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.49 and its 200 day moving average is $162.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.69.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

