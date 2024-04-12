Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $74.06.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TotalEnergies

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

