Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,777 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JHX. Bank of America cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

JHX stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.69.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $978.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

