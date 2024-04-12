AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CAO Jessica A. Garascia Sells 7,352 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $465,896.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,816.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AAR stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $73.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIR shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after acquiring an additional 601,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AAR by 32.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AAR by 4,275.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after buying an additional 392,266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,511,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 503.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 343,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

