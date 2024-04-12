A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Update

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, a growth of 245.9% from the March 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A2Z Smart Technologies Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of A2Z Smart Technologies stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. A2Z Smart Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZ. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A2Z Smart Technologies Company Profile

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides military and civilization technologies for supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets; and the Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.

