979 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

TT traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $306.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.27 and its 200-day moving average is $247.07.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.54.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

