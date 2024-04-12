6,949 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedrus LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $168.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

