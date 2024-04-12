630 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Purchased by Tobam

Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 567,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,164,000 after acquiring an additional 66,390 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYV. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:LYV opened at $102.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 77.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.32 and its 200 day moving average is $90.88. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 118.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

