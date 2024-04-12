61,255 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Acquired by Kensington Asset Management LLC

Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Kensington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,874,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,926,000 after purchasing an additional 571,980 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,219,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,248,000 after purchasing an additional 447,974 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,915,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,691,000 after purchasing an additional 70,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,578,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,184 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,190.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054,597 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.47.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

