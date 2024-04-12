3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Citigroup

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $95.31 to $98.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.50.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $93.16 on Monday. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average of $97.31.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 1,273.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in 3M by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

