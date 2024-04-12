357,054 Shares in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Bought by Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 357,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund makes up about 5.2% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC owned 0.30% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 517.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $77,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $84,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

ADX opened at $19.34 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

