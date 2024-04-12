21,415 Shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,415 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 169,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 22,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 15.5% during the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 48.92%.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

