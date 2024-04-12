2,018 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Bought by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $132.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.86 and its 200 day moving average is $130.18. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $144.94.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

