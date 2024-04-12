14,820 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Purchased by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE HR opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.