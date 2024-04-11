Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $337.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $278.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $299.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.20. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $320.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 86,888 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 53,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,648,000 after purchasing an additional 131,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

