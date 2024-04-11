Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on CervoMed Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRVO)

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for CervoMed in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CervoMed’s current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for CervoMed’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

CRVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CervoMed from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

CervoMed Stock Performance

CervoMed stock opened at $24.01 on Thursday. CervoMed has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $26.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43.

Institutional Trading of CervoMed

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CervoMed in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CervoMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CervoMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

CervoMed Company Profile

CervoMed Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of drug treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It develops neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, and brain stroke recovery.

