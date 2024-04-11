Zacks Research Weighs in on WaFd, Inc’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for WaFd in a research report issued on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. WaFd had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. WaFd’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WaFd currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

WaFd Price Performance

WaFd stock opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.85. WaFd has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of WaFd

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WaFd in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 24,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WaFd by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also

