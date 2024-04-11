Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NYSE NOG opened at $42.53 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $153,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,346,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $4,462,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,527 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 419,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after buying an additional 116,983 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.