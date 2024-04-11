XPS Pensions Group’s (XPS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.54) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group Price Performance

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group stock opened at GBX 252 ($3.19) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 223.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 219.03. The stock has a market cap of £519.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,600.00 and a beta of 0.54. XPS Pensions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 151.50 ($1.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 256 ($3.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32.

(Get Free Report)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.