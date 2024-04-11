XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

XP Power (LON:XPP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($17.72) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised XP Power to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($20.76) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.
XP Power Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at XP Power
In other news, insider Gavin Griggs sold 1,074 shares of XP Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.06), for a total value of £11,083.68 ($14,028.20). Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.
XP Power Company Profile
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.
