XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

XP Power (LON:XPP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($17.72) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised XP Power to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($20.76) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of LON XPP opened at GBX 1,088 ($13.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £257.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,417.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.42. XP Power has a 1-year low of GBX 682.41 ($8.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,489.20 ($31.50). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,156.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,249.65.

In other news, insider Gavin Griggs sold 1,074 shares of XP Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.06), for a total value of £11,083.68 ($14,028.20). Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

