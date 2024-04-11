XDC Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.33 Million (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. XDC Network has a total market cap of $597.05 million and approximately $8.33 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XDC Network coin can now be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XDC Network has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

About XDC Network

XDC Network was first traded on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,908,242,782 coins and its circulating supply is 13,908,249,025 coins. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XDC Network (XDC) is an enterprise-ready hybrid blockchain technology company focused on international trade and finance. It utilizes the XDC protocol, providing smart contract support, high transaction throughput, and fast transaction times. The network aims to bridge the gap in global infrastructure financing by leveraging blockchain technology to connect investors and developers securely. The XDC token serves as the utility token within the XinFin ecosystem, facilitating settlement and powering various DApps. Use cases include TradeFinex.org for structured financial requirements and applications such as MyContract, Kramaa, Land Registry, iFactor, Blockdegree, and TurantPay. The platform was created by three co-founders with expertise in the blockchain ecosystem.”

