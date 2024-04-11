Wrapped BNB Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $277.52 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $277.52 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $598.82 or 0.00848742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,790,530 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

