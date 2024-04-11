Wormhole Trading 37.6% Lower This Week (W)

Wormhole (W) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Wormhole has traded down 37.6% against the dollar. One Wormhole token can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wormhole has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $280.68 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wormhole Profile

Wormhole was first traded on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Solana platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.81277851 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $300,529,296.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

