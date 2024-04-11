WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 25% This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and $164,768.90 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.73 or 0.00137140 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00013065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008396 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001407 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

