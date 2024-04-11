WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.40.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $49.10 on Monday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

