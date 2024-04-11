Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $46.82 on Monday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.02). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 49.39% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $80.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Transactions at Westamerica Bancorporation

In related news, CEO David L. Payne sold 11,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $527,416.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,342,691.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CEO David L. Payne sold 11,272 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $527,416.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,342,691.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 8,728 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $444,691.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,001,454.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,458. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WABC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,441,000 after acquiring an additional 179,782 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,312,000 after acquiring an additional 43,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,334,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after acquiring an additional 93,807 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 20.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,198,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,828,000 after acquiring an additional 206,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,155,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

