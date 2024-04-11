Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $60.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Compass Point increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.37.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $56.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $201.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.