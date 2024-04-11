Wells Fargo & Company Lowers BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target to $28.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

NASDAQ BRP traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 18,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,817. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01. BRP Group has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $30.84.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $284.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $29,998.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,657 shares in the company, valued at $309,479.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BRP Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $29,998.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,657 shares in the company, valued at $309,479.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,812,483.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BRP Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in BRP Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in BRP Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BRP Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

