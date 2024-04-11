Wedbush Lowers Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) to Neutral

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ABR. TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

Shares of ABR opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 36.02 and a quick ratio of 36.02.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 10,209 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

