Wedbush Increases The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Price Target to $22.00

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

The GEO Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of GEO stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $16.31.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $608.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The GEO Group

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

In other The GEO Group news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,668,000 after purchasing an additional 272,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1,116.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,822,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,829 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

