Wedbush Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Pagaya Technologies in a report issued on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pagaya Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pagaya Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

PGY has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

Shares of PGY opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $648.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 6.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Pagaya Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $33.96.

In other news, President Sanjiv Das bought 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $240,224.39. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,224.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pagaya Technologies news, CRO Yahav Yulzari purchased 60,000 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $610,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 299,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,938.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Sanjiv Das purchased 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $240,224.39. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,224.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 194,807 shares of company stock worth $2,012,373 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 3,558.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 784,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 763,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,269 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $7,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

