WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $79.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $99.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

