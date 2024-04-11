WealthNavi Inc. Buys 57,509 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,910,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,509 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 5.2% of WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WealthNavi Inc. owned about 11.22% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $357,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IYR traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $85.16. 2,299,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,623,396. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.97. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $92.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.13.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.