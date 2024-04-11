Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.81.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 128.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

