Wanchain (WAN) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $72.15 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000520 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00065395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00009883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00022169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00015179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,858,551 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

