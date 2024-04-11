Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Cut to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $130.00. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $92.64 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $61.06 and a one year high of $113.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In other news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $1,886,730.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $1,886,730.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Florkowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $385,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,978.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,328,255. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 4,480.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,484,000 after purchasing an additional 388,478 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at $40,059,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after purchasing an additional 227,577 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after buying an additional 206,042 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 960.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after buying an additional 182,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

