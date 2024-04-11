Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Short Interest Down 51.5% in March

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the March 15th total of 45,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wag! Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PET traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,341. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $84.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.33. Wag! Group has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 275.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wag! Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wag! Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wag! Group

In other news, insider Adam Storm sold 48,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $106,086.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,120,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,466,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 48,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $105,479.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,438.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Storm sold 48,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $106,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,120,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,466,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 329,308 shares of company stock valued at $671,296 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wag! Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wag! Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

