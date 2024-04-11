Violich Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $516.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $512.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.19. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $399.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

