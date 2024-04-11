VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a growth of 1,227.2% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,403,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UITB stock opened at $45.55 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

