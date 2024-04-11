Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Down 4.4%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.84. 65,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 120,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSP. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Viant Technology Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $604.11 million, a PE ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 179.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Viant Technology by 112.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Viant Technology by 91.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Viant Technology by 252.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Viant Technology by 67.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

