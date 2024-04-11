Vertcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $15,945.36 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and $15,945.36 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,711.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $603.17 or 0.00865241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00136643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00048559 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.47 or 0.00190027 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00044077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.00131458 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,134,997 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

