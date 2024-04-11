Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0072 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $72.35 million and approximately $13.16 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002543 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

