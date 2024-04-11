Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is WealthNavi Inc.’s Largest Position

WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,583,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 36.4% of WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,510,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.61. 903,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,871. The company has a market cap of $359.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

