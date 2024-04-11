Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is HBC Financial Services PLLC’s 8th Largest Position

HBC Financial Services PLLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.66. 1,019,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,959. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The company has a market cap of $359.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

