Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,739,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 7,901,965 shares.The stock last traded at $71.00 and had previously closed at $71.04.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.