Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $1,219,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VB traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,053. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.63. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.