Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.52. 1,259,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,775. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

