Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $122,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $516.22. 93,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,540. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $368.39 and a 1 year high of $536.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $517.50 and its 200 day moving average is $476.69. The firm has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

